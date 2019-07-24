Opus Capital Group Maintains Holding in Aptargroup (ATR); Equinix (EQIX) Holder Rivulet Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $6.80 Million as Stock Value Rose

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 429,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.45M, down from 444,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $508.32. About 274,066 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 63.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,666 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 7,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $123.29. About 214,017 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 21.28% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited Liability accumulated 43,731 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Llc holds 0% or 1,010 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources reported 468,182 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6,333 shares. 8,980 were reported by Hartford Invest Mgmt. Bamco Inc New York has 268,192 shares. The Connecticut-based Webster Commercial Bank N A has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Jennison Associate Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 211,233 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.13% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Orrstown Finance Service has 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 65 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 2.66 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 108,310 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 88,431 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 31,106 shares to 4,024 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in German American Banc (NASDAQ:GABC) by 37,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,983 shares, and cut its stake in Nexpoint Residential.