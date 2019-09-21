Opus Capital Group Lowered Its Stake in Hercules Tech Growth (HTGC) by $996,888 as Shares Rose; Krensavage Asset Management Increases Stake in Amgen (AMGN)

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 21,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 215,402 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.69 million, up from 193,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $196.94. About 3.07 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Hercules Tech Growth (HTGC) by 82.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 83,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 17,345 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 100,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Hercules Tech Growth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 518,631 shares traded or 10.94% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Missouri-based Confluence Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Taylor Frigon Management Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 115,335 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs holds 155,549 shares. 23,516 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 374 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd accumulated 20,623 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp holds 20,988 shares. 165,844 were accumulated by Putnam Limited. Sit Inv Assocs owns 13,100 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Eagle Glob Advsrs owns 22,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Trust invested in 0.01% or 4,895 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 20,582 shares for 0% of their portfolio. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hercules Capital: Massacre, What To Do Now? – Seeking Alpha” on March 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hercules Capital: Back To Normal For This Top-Shelf 9.7%-Yielding BDC – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Ways to Gain Exposure to Venture Capital in Tech and Healthcare – The Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Hercules Capital Plunged on Tuesday – The Motley Fool” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital, Inc.: 9.9%-Yield, Special Distribution, Strong Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $35.56M for 9.78 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Krensavage Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.40M and $308.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 38,358 shares to 373,297 shares, valued at $50.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.