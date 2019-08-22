Opus Capital Group Lifted Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake; Tenneco (TEN) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Opus Capital Group Llc increased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 3.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opus Capital Group Llc acquired 4,338 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Opus Capital Group Llc holds 122,002 shares with $12.69 million value, up from 117,664 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $298.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.93M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

Tenneco Inc (TEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 96 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 85 sold and reduced stakes in Tenneco Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 51.61 million shares, up from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Tenneco Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 48 Increased: 67 New Position: 29.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $712.10 million. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.

Towle & Co holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. for 1.25 million shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 194,159 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 1.15% invested in the company for 4.11 million shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 0.76% in the stock. Private Management Group Inc, a California-based fund reported 653,983 shares.

The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 1.11 million shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 11/04/2018 – Tenneco (TEN) Acquisition of Federal-Mogul Conference (Transcript); 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Federal-Mogul LLC; 18/05/2018 – TENNECO INC – JASON HOLLAR WILL SUCCEED KEN TRAMMELL; 15/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Annual Stockholders’ Meeting May 16, 2018; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.58; 10/04/2018 – Icahn to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 bln; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Separation Anticipated to Occur in 2nd Half 2019; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Tenneco’s Ratings Under Review For Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L & S Incorporated invested 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Harvey Cap Mgmt has 0.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Exchange Incorporated accumulated 67,419 shares. Eastern Comml Bank holds 1.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 218,037 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd has 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,949 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd accumulated 12.34% or 372,964 shares. Curbstone Mngmt Corp reported 25,118 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl holds 1.67 million shares. Diversified Tru accumulated 18,667 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.8% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.28 million shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 4.98 million shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nadler Financial Group reported 3,192 shares stake. Usa Fin Portformulas Corp reported 56,100 shares stake. Wagner Bowman Mngmt has 46,208 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -4.12% below currents $119.2 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of PG in report on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28 to “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 29. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank.

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased Vanguard High Dvd Yi (VYM) stake by 387,057 shares to 343,683 valued at $29.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Grupo Aeroportuario (NASDAQ:OMAB) stake by 30,124 shares and now owns 23,974 shares. Macquarie Infrastruc (NYSE:MIC) was reduced too.