Opus Capital Group Increased By $407,952 Its Aqua America (WTR) Stake; Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Sentiment Is 1.38

Opus Capital Group Llc increased Aqua America Inc (WTR) stake by 64.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opus Capital Group Llc acquired 11,332 shares as Aqua America Inc (WTR)’s stock rose 8.65%. The Opus Capital Group Llc holds 29,008 shares with $1.06M value, up from 17,676 last quarter. Aqua America Inc now has $8.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 81,126 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M

Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 157 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 114 reduced and sold their stock positions in Pacwest Bancorp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 101.72 million shares, down from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pacwest Bancorp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 92 Increased: 103 New Position: 54.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 269,240 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Virtu Lc has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Tobam owns 1,820 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Company Tn holds 0.04% or 7,400 shares. Carroll Financial Associate has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Ameriprise accumulated 480,450 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 2 shares. Loudon Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.71% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Mason Street Advisors invested in 0.07% or 94,733 shares. Citigroup stated it has 27,576 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 175 shares or 0% of the stock. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 660 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr holds 111,670 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased Carolina Financial C (NASDAQ:CARO) stake by 46,224 shares to 6,060 valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) stake by 11,797 shares and now owns 10,114 shares. Retail Opportunity I (NASDAQ:ROIC) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Aqua America (NYSE:WTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aqua America had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood. Boenning & Scattergood maintained it with “Buy” rating and $43 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. UBS upgraded Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) on Tuesday, March 19 to “Buy” rating.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $4.05 billion. The firm accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It has a 8.76 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up activities of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 88,900 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER