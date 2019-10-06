Opus Capital Group Holding in Procter & Gamble (PG) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shareholder First Quadrant LP Boosted Position

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 3,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 118,425 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.99 million, down from 122,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 137.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 56,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 98,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40 million, up from 41,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.64. About 3.11 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.09B for 25.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stillwater Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 19,896 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Barnett & reported 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 15,640 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Harding Loevner Lp accumulated 1,406 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma reported 1.88 million shares. 56,064 were reported by Marco Inv Management Limited Liability Corp. Agf Invests Incorporated reported 197,729 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il owns 686,328 shares. Advisors Capital Ltd has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Oppenheimer Company holds 175,737 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Epoch Inv Ptnrs holds 1.20M shares. Colonial reported 117,601 shares stake. Northstar Asset Management Lc holds 7,027 shares. Finemark Natl Bank Trust reported 148,341 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Wade G W And Inc holds 203,546 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio.

