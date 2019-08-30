Opus Capital Group Has Upped Stake in Aptargroup (ATR) as Stock Value Rose; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Stake in Viasat (VSAT) Has Cut as Valuation Declined

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 97,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 3.06 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.83M, down from 3.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 29,655 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 63.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 11,666 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 7,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $122.04. About 9,469 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in German American Banc (NASDAQ:GABC) by 37,054 shares to 29,983 shares, valued at $881,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

