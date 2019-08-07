Opus Capital Group Has Upped Position in Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) by $336,458; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose While Pennsylvania Trust Co Increased Stake by $328,536

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 5,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 20,828 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 15,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.46. About 939,487 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I; 17/04/2018 – With Investors Watching, Companies Remain Behind in Building their Cyber Workforce; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 3,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 243,755 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.36M, up from 240,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $115.52. About 6.50 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Government Contractor Is Betting Big on Electronic Warfare – Motley Fool” published on February 05, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Jul 10, 2019 – Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) EVP, CFO and Treasurer Lloyd Jr Howell Sold $5 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Booz Allen and Hypergiant Industries Form Strategic Relationship to Speed the Adoption of Artificial Intelligence – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Booz Allen declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.26 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Thompson Elizabeth M sold $817,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Brown Advisory Inc has 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Epoch Invest Ptnrs, New York-based fund reported 35,774 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc owns 305,340 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc owns 4,345 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 0.1% stake. Smith Asset Management Gru Limited Partnership holds 0.32% or 171,500 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Limited Liability Com invested in 2.31% or 293,586 shares. Brinker Cap owns 55,017 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sit Assoc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 94,550 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 45,932 shares. State Street Corporation owns 2.02M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Highland Capital Limited Liability Corp has 21,985 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Incorporated owns 52,078 shares. Nicholas Inv Lp owns 95,892 shares.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality G (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 50,966 shares to 38,358 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Comm (NYSE:ACC) by 29,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,104 shares, and cut its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble and Other Merrill Lynch Defensive Stock Picks (NYSE: PG) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Handed Fresh Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 12.67M shares. Bonness Enterprises Inc stated it has 16,400 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based New England Rech & Mngmt has invested 0.97% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sigma Planning stated it has 0.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Federated Pa owns 5.24M shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Howland Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 164,151 shares. Carlson Cap Management owns 6,269 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 55,094 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan has 3.73% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 69,600 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Com holds 1.18% or 29,265 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark owns 237,050 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Peoples Fincl holds 2.73% or 51,301 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Company reported 26,406 shares. Hodges Cap holds 0.14% or 13,309 shares in its portfolio. Truepoint holds 273,356 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97M. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750. On Tuesday, February 12 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 10,460 shares to 44,716 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,157 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).