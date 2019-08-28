Opus Capital Group Has Upped Position in Aptargroup (ATR) as Stock Value Rose; Jet Capital Investors LP Lowered Its Holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) as Market Value Declined

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 96,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 608,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, down from 705,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $620.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 5,586 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 63.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 11,666 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 7,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $120.86. About 5,909 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR)

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 154,414 shares to 332,814 shares, valued at $23.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 1.62M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argo Group Internati (NASDAQ:AGII) by 25,004 shares to 3,259 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ladder Capital Corp. (NYSE:LADR) by 71,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,449 shares, and cut its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 25,092 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 3,558 shares. Three Peaks Capital invested in 1.27% or 40,412 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability has 111,448 shares. Hemenway Trust Limited Com reported 2.56% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Bahl Gaynor invested in 25,575 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smith Salley And Associates owns 2,834 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 7,306 shares. 7,933 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). 15,481 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough And Communications. Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt owns 21,204 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 6,706 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).