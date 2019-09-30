Opus Capital Group Has Trimmed Position in Pool (POOL) by $1.14 Million as Stock Value Rose; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Holds Position in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 4.98 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.52 million, up from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $66.27. About 800,211 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corp (POOL) by 83.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 5,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 1,204 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230,000, down from 7,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $201.7. About 150,070 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66 million for 28.49 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Extraordinary Re Fuels the Next Generation of Insurance-Linked Securities – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pool Corporation CFO to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Industrials & Basic Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pool Corporation Reports Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cluny Capital Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold POOL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.62 million shares or 0.05% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Argent Trust reported 1,126 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 933 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 559,903 shares. Catalyst Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,200 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 16,243 shares. 1,956 are held by Zebra Cap Ltd Com. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 99,225 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) owns 78,600 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 6,800 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Swiss State Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Tygh Cap Mgmt has 18,451 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spinnaker owns 37,708 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based West Family Invests Inc has invested 0.4% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Nuveen Asset Management owns 799,448 shares. Edgemoor Advsrs has invested 0.53% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Murphy Inc owns 26,841 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 11,750 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs reported 0.12% stake. Arcadia Mngmt Corporation Mi accumulated 0.07% or 3,934 shares. Oppenheimer Com Inc owns 20,344 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 2,722 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd owns 4.24% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 159,610 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co owns 3.00 million shares. Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 98,709 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mcmillion Capital Management invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners: This Compounder Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $1.0125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on April 21, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream: A Blue-Chip MLP To Consider – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Magellan Midstream Partners vs. NuStar Energy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $6.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 2.99M shares to 4.99 million shares, valued at $204.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.