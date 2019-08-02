Opus Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Position in Store Capital (STOR) by $1.97 Million; Minerva Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) as Market Valuation Declined

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 60.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 59,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 38,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 98,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 647,955 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 5,934 shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 22/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN GREENING PPP PROJECT FOR 255.8 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP – PURCHASED SECURITIES OF ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT BASED ON BELIEF THAT SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED”; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 262.99 MLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS IT EXPECTS TO WIN ROAD CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 376.2 MLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT AND PARTNERS SIGN PPP PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT TOTALLING ABOUT 390.6 MLN YUAN; 11/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT GROUP 603955.SS SAYS IT SCRAPS ASSET RESTRUCTURING; 08/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN BID FOR ECOLOGICAL PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 294.2 MLN YUAN; 28/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT OF 558.3 MLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH 100 MLN YUAN

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bo (VCSH) by 13,483 shares to 441,942 shares, valued at $35.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance has invested 0.03% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Cipher Lp owns 95,509 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 34,519 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns owns 73,073 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 32,200 are held by Daiwa Group Inc. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 303,167 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 1.38M shares. Lazard Asset Lc owns 110 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 36,871 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Trust accumulated 1,974 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Company holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Btc Cap invested in 120,992 shares. Hillsdale Management Inc invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 9,257 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 77,257 shares in its portfolio. Mill Road Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 6.66% or 463,072 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 432 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 143,590 shares. Needham Ltd Liability invested 0.11% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 18,543 shares. Harbert Fund Advsr holds 286,600 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 115,768 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 9,198 shares. Moreover, North Star Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Morgan Stanley holds 11,286 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn accumulated 1 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc stated it has 128,517 shares. Minerva Advsrs Llc has invested 0.92% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI).

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $177.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.