Opus Capital Group Has Raised Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by $451,152 as Market Value Rose; Flossbach Von Storch Ag Position in Visa (V) Increased by $12.92 Million as Valuation Rose

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 122,002 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69 million, up from 117,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.7. About 3.13M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Visa (V) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 82,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 608,857 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.10M, up from 526,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $175.91. About 3.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 525,420 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $253.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 38,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,500 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evolution Petroleum (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 146,596 shares to 117,354 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independent Bank Cor (NASDAQ:INDB) by 13,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,527 shares, and cut its stake in Newtek Business Serv (NASDAQ:NEWT).