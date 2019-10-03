Opus Capital Group Has Lowered Its Mercer International (MERC) Position; L & S Advisors Raised At&T (T) Position

L & S Advisors Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 416.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. L & S Advisors Inc acquired 71,309 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The L & S Advisors Inc holds 88,446 shares with $2.96M value, up from 17,137 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $271.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 7.45M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/03/2018 – Debt clause puts AT&T at risk of $1.1bn payout; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Cash Offers to Expire April; 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased Mercer International Inc (MERC) stake by 82.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 61,632 shares as Mercer International Inc (MERC)’s stock declined 7.26%. The Opus Capital Group Llc holds 12,855 shares with $199,000 value, down from 74,487 last quarter. Mercer International Inc now has $786.24M valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 27,622 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International: Nafta Tribunal Decision to Be Issued Tuesday; 05/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: NAFTA TRIBUNAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED MARCH 6; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Announced Nafta Claim Against Canada in January 2012; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q EPS 39C, EST. 67C; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA; 05/03/2018 Mercer International Inc. Provides Update on NAFTA Claim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resources holds 11.83M shares. Blue Fincl holds 0.25% or 14,729 shares. Advsr Capital Ltd Co holds 1.74% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 871,881 shares. Founders Finance Limited holds 0.08% or 7,464 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.82% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Massachusetts-based Ipswich Invest Mgmt Com has invested 0.64% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 7,508 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Wilkins Invest Counsel has 0.98% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 69,044 were accumulated by Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Co invested 0.72% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stewart & Patten Limited Liability reported 457,833 shares. Poplar Forest Cap invested 1.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 192,457 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.17% stake.

L & S Advisors Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 13,565 shares to 57,537 valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 79,989 shares and now owns 56,568 shares. Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is 0.65% above currents $37.16 stock price. AT&T had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold” on Wednesday, September 18. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 10. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 50.06 million shares or 0.46% less from 50.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Mason Street Advsr Limited Co stated it has 14,463 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 108,073 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Services Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 22,232 shares. Opus Cap Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 12,855 shares in its portfolio. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Com invested in 0.1% or 13,672 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp has 7,306 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 76,900 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 78,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 17,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Amp Ltd holds 0% or 22,818 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $110,000 activity. MORFITT MARTHA A M bought $110,000 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 41.27% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MERC’s profit will be $24.28 million for 8.09 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mercer International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.25% EPS growth.