Opus Capital Group Has Increased Aptargroup (ATR) Stake; Wolverine Asset Management Has Lowered Its Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Holding

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) stake by 99.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 216,816 shares as Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC)’s stock declined 1.62%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 1,584 shares with $28,000 value, down from 218,400 last quarter. Ambac Finl Group Inc now has $830.75 million valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 198,164 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 19/04/2018 – Ambac to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M

Opus Capital Group Llc increased Aptargroup Inc (ATR) stake by 63.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opus Capital Group Llc acquired 4,517 shares as Aptargroup Inc (ATR)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Opus Capital Group Llc holds 11,666 shares with $1.24M value, up from 7,149 last quarter. Aptargroup Inc now has $7.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $119.65. About 265,448 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 20,910 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 3,371 shares. 25,092 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Citigroup invested in 0% or 13,141 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Ltd has 0.05% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). The New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 6,765 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Westwood Il has invested 0.15% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Fifth Third Bank accumulated 2,263 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Wetherby Asset Management has 0.1% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). City Hldg holds 0% or 63 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 417,477 shares stake. Walthausen Ltd accumulated 57,522 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Comerica Bancshares stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Among 2 analysts covering AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AptarGroup has $12200 highest and $115 lowest target. $118.50’s average target is -0.96% below currents $119.65 stock price. AptarGroup had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report.

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) stake by 66,204 shares to 51,522 valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Timberland Bancorp I (NASDAQ:TSBK) stake by 30,715 shares and now owns 23,827 shares. Computer Services In (CSVI) was reduced too.

