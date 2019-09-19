Opus Capital Group Has Decreased Store Capital (STOR) Position by $1.07 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Raised Its Stake

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 83.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 32,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209,000, down from 38,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 139,180 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 186.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 10,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 15,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 5,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $230.28. About 617,926 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 53,208 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Inc. Panagora Asset Management owns 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 11,100 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 0.02% stake. Schnieders Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 28,071 shares. 379,427 are owned by First Tru Advisors L P. Advisory Service Network Limited Co stated it has 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.04% stake. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 175,698 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 67,765 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap has 0.13% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Aviva Public Limited Co holds 295,385 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Hikari has 0.13% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. STOR’s profit will be $110.87M for 19.42 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.