Opus Capital Group Has Decreased Caseys General Store (CASY) Position By $1.24 Million; ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UN (ACDSF) Shorts Lowered By 4.87%

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased Caseys General Store (CASY) stake by 54.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 9,711 shares as Caseys General Store (CASY)’s stock rose 23.05%. The Opus Capital Group Llc holds 8,201 shares with $1.06 million value, down from 17,912 last quarter. Caseys General Store now has $6.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $167.22. About 39,460 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020

ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UN (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) had a decrease of 4.87% in short interest. ACDSF’s SI was 2.99M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.87% from 3.14M shares previously. With 11,200 avg volume, 267 days are for ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UN (OTCMKTS:ACDSF)’s short sellers to cover ACDSF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.074 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 3,767 shares traded. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ascendas Funds Management Limited. The company has market cap of $7.13 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Singapore and Australia. It has a 20.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio is diversified across five major divisions of the business space and industrial property market.

Opus Capital Group Llc increased Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) stake by 11,332 shares to 29,008 valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 4,338 shares and now owns 122,002 shares. Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Casey’s General (NASDAQ:CASY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Casey’s General has $16600 highest and $12300 lowest target. $149’s average target is -10.90% below currents $167.22 stock price. Casey’s General had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of CASY in report on Thursday, August 29 to “Underperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Sidoti.