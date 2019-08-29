Opus Capital Group Has Cut Timberland Bancorp I (TSBK) Position; Bcb Bancorp (nj (BCBP) Shorts Raised By 6.92%

Bcb Bancorp Inc (nj (NASDAQ:BCBP) had an increase of 6.92% in short interest. BCBP’s SI was 208,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.92% from 195,200 shares previously. With 20,400 avg volume, 10 days are for Bcb Bancorp Inc (nj (NASDAQ:BCBP)’s short sellers to cover BCBP’s short positions. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.12. About 7,181 shares traded. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has declined 13.60% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCBP News: 12/03/2018 BCB SEES 2018 INFLATION HEADING TO TARGET IN BASE SCENARIO; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL BCB MAY ALSO CUT RATE IN JUNE IF ECONOMY STALLS:BARCLAYS; 29/03/2018 – GOLDFAJN: BCB CAN HALT EASING FOR SOME TIME TO ASSESS RESULTS; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL BCB STATISTICS DEPARTMENT HEAD FERNANDO ROCHA SPEAKS; 29/03/2018 – BCB SAYS INFLATION SCENARIO HAS BEEN MORE BENIGN THAN EXPECTED; 25/05/2018 – BCB: MON. POLICY WON’T REACT AUTOMATICALLY TO EXTERNAL SHOCKS; 23/03/2018 – BCB SEES CURRENT ACCT SURPLUS OF $200M IN MARCH: ROCHA; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL RECEIVED $3.485B IN FDI MARCH 1-21: BCB’S ROCHA; 16/05/2018 – BCB JUSTIFIES HOLDING KEY RATE ON EMERGING MKT RISK AVERSION; 27/03/2018 – BCB: BRAZIL INFLATION HAS BEEN MORE BENIGN THAN EXPECTED

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased Timberland Bancorp I (TSBK) stake by 56.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 30,715 shares as Timberland Bancorp I (TSBK)’s stock declined 9.21%. The Opus Capital Group Llc holds 23,827 shares with $666,000 value, down from 54,542 last quarter. Timberland Bancorp I now has $207.86M valuation. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 7,166 shares traded. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) has declined 25.45% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSBK News: 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER PURSUANT TO WHICH SOUTH SOUND BANK WILL MERGE WITH & INTO CO’S SUBSIDIARY, TIMBERLAND BANK; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP IN PACT FOR PURCHASE OF SOUTH SOUND BANK; 23/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp, Inc. And South Sound Bank Sign Definitive Merger Agreement For Acquisition Of South Sound Bank; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSE; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp 2Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp Earnings Per Share Increases 36% to $0.57 for Second Fiscal Quarter of 2018; 07/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp to Participate in D. A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP, AND SOUTH SOUND BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE MERGER; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 1.1% Position in Timberland Bancorp/WA; 24/04/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – BOARD DECLARED SPECIAL ONE-TIME DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 25, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold BCB Bancorp, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.60 million shares or 2.99% less from 4.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meeder Asset Inc has 0% invested in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) for 1,872 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 18,460 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc has invested 0% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Morgan Stanley stated it has 5,033 shares. Strs Ohio owns 19,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Plc has invested 0% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 135,516 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) for 13,533 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 24,723 shares. 26,700 are held by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Mackay Shields holds 0% or 23,005 shares. Vanguard Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) for 116,044 shares.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking services and products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $199.51 million. The firm offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It has a 10.06 P/E ratio. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $21,795 activity. BALLANCE ROBERT had bought 1,000 shares worth $12,590. 700 shares valued at $9,205 were bought by Keating Thomas on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold TSBK shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.07 million shares or 1.64% more from 4.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,026 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Barclays Public Lc accumulated 4,163 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ohio-based Opus Grp Incorporated Limited has invested 0.18% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Citigroup invested 0% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 13,008 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc owns 72,705 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 5,076 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 1,674 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). 595,352 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P.

