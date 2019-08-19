Opus Capital Group Has Cut Its Innospec (IOSP) Stake as Share Value Rose; Schein Henry (HSIC) Position Maintained by Black Creek Investment Management Inc

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 94,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.66 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $61.75. About 1.06M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Lawrence Bacow Won’t Stand for Re-election at Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. – HSIC; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – 2018 EPS WILL HAVE IMPACT OF ONE-TIME TRANSFER TAXES OF ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE, RELATED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS WITH ORTHO2

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 88.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 21,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 2,820 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 24,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 129,033 shares traded or 13.90% up from the average. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,338 shares to 122,002 shares, valued at $12.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG) by 29,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Innospec Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:IOSP – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Innospec Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Innospec Inc. (IOSP) CEO Patrick Williams on Q2 2019 – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Innospec Announces New Technology to Support IMO-2020 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inovalon Hldgs Inc by 474,739 shares to 8.65M shares, valued at $107.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 369,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.26M shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Henry Schein Awards Fourth Annual Henry Schein Cares Medal in the Dental Category; Names United Cerebral Palsy Association of the Rochester Area â€˜Best in Classâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ALLK,HSIC,HRTX – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Henry Schein to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Henry Schein (HSIC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 565,144 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Pacific Glob Investment has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Prudential has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Adage Capital Prtn Grp holds 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 56,200 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 6,638 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 8,000 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 780,159 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Company has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 21,175 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 20,014 shares. Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Hrt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,693 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id has 0.07% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 12,100 shares.