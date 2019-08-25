Opus Capital Group Has Cut Its C A C I Class A (CACI) Holding; Redwood Capital Management Has Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased C A C I Inc Class A (CACI) stake by 88.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 11,224 shares as C A C I Inc Class A (CACI)’s stock rose 13.22%. The Opus Capital Group Llc holds 1,448 shares with $264,000 value, down from 12,672 last quarter. C A C I Inc Class A now has $5.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $211.02. About 163,775 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CACI RAISES FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $41.5 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering Support for U.S. Army Commercial Based Technology Analysis; 29/03/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Innovative Electronic Warfare, Counter-UAS, Machine Learning, and Agile DevSecOps Solutions for Increased; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter lnsurgency Targeting Program; 18/03/2018 – CACI: PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA FOR $44.00-SHR; 15/05/2018 – CACI Pres of U.S. Ops DeEtte Gray Appointed Chair of AFCEA Intl Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL OF $44/SHARE TO BUY CSRA FACTORS IN BREAK-UP FEE OF $204 MLN; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 20/04/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Actionable Intelligence Solutions at GEOINT 2018

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 33.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Redwood Capital Management Llc holds 99,000 shares with $10.02 million value, down from 149,000 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $339.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – UNITED AIR MATCHES SPIRIT’S $3 ONE-WAY FARE INCREASE: JPMORGAN; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $62.6 Million Of Us Rmbs Impacted By J.P. Morgan Settlement; 17/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands Access to Alternative Investment Strategies to Individuals with iCapital Network; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons; 07/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 06/04/2018 – JP Morgan says it knew ex-minister linked to firm in Nigeria oilfield deal

Among 3 analysts covering Caci International (NYSE:CACI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Caci International has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $230’s average target is 8.99% above currents $211.02 stock price. Caci International had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) rating on Friday, June 21. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $227 target. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coe Management Llc owns 3,220 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 195,453 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 5,140 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsrs owns 84 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 119,650 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 162,747 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Company has 0.12% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 72,800 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 17,892 shares. Snyder Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.43% or 166,476 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 281 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,440 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 64 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0.03% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 34,600 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr owns 0.42% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 17,735 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JP Morgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 19.48% above currents $106.02 stock price. JP Morgan Chase had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $118 target. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15.