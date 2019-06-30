Opus Capital Group Has Boosted Its Position in Aptargroup (ATR) by $478,802 as Stock Value Rose; As Dycom Industries (DY) Stock Price Declined, Southernsun Asset Management Upped Position by $18.19 Million

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 63.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,666 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 7,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $124.34. About 831,071 shares traded or 254.91% up from the average. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 21.28% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 404,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.43M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 706,100 shares traded or 52.40% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B

More important recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AptarGroup (ATR) Reports Acquisitions of Nanopharm Ltd. and Gateway Analytical LLC – StreetInsider.com” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Read This Before Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Preferred Bank/Los A (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 20,990 shares to 17,289 shares, valued at $778,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stewart Information (NYSE:STC) by 25,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,820 shares, and cut its stake in National Storage Aff.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co owns 184,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 41,500 shares stake. Williams Jones & Assocs Limited invested in 1.37% or 579,981 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman Comm has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Mai Cap reported 2,100 shares. Albert D Mason Inc has invested 1.27% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Howard Cap Mngmt invested 1.74% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Boston Family Office reported 1.28% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Raymond James Svcs Advsr accumulated 2,382 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Financial owns 11,625 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd has invested 0.07% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Advisors Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 5,375 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 4,243 shares. Blackrock has 0.03% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 5.61 million shares.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FTR, BBY, MELI and WTW among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Dycom Industries, Array BioPharma, and Circor International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why We’re Looking Closely At Dycom – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aegion Corp. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 131,373 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $23.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 94,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,932 shares, and cut its stake in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN).