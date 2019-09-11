Opus Capital Group Decreased Its Holding in Hannon Armstrong Sus (HASI) by $995,750 as Share Value Rose; Align Technology (ALGN) Shareholder Scott & Selber Has Trimmed Its Holding

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sus (HASI) by 55.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 39,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 32,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 72,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 163,158 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 6,590 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 11,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Align Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $180.28. About 695,045 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG) by 29,231 shares to 56,856 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 4,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bo (VCSH).

Analysts await Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HASI’s profit will be $21.51M for 21.77 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold HASI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Eagle Boston Inv Incorporated reported 40,487 shares. Investec Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 85,625 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc owns 0.01% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 47,873 shares. Everett Harris Ca holds 0.01% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) or 18,600 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc stated it has 0.01% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Caxton Associates Limited Partnership invested 0.06% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). 206,889 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs. Lpl Finance Llc owns 9,562 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 659,579 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 61,312 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Com owns 13,176 shares. Cambridge Inv accumulated 52,475 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,045 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Lc stated it has 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Pnc Svcs has 30,757 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Epoch Invest Prns owns 10,417 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Farmers And Merchants Invests has 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Polen Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 2.49 million shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 122 shares. Synovus Corp has 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Clough Capital Prns Limited Partnership invested in 33,067 shares. Scott Selber accumulated 6,590 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 153,928 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Company reported 6,910 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 2,011 shares.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $93.77 million for 39.54 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

