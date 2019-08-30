Opus Capital Group Continues to Hold Position in Procter & Gamble (PG); Sand Hill Global Advisors Increased Its Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $389,900 as Stock Price Declined

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 122,002 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69 million, up from 117,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $119.68. About 3.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 2,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 12,522 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 10,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $204.31. About 467,516 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,679 shares to 6,385 shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 99,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,904 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Constellation Brands Investors Shouldn't Be Discouraged by Canopy Growth's Recent Losses – Motley Fool" on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Constellation Brands Projects 10-Cent Hit To Earnings From Canopy Growth Investment – Benzinga" on February 20, 2019.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality G (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 50,966 shares to 38,358 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in German American Banc (NASDAQ:GABC) by 37,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,983 shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "What's Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool" on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: "Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance", Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance" on August 12, 2019.