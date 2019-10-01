Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Stake Held by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position Increased by Vontobel Asset Management Inc

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 218,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.91 million, up from 866,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $769.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 56,928 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 28/05/2018 – OPUS TO REDEEM ITS SENIOR UNSECURED FLOATING RATE BONDS, 2013/2018, IN ADVANCE OF THE FINAL MATURITY DATE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – VTV NORTE AND VTV METRO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME NAMES, AND WITH SAME HIGHLY EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM AND STAFF; 11/05/2018 – OPUS WINS NEW CONCESSION IN CHILE; 08/05/2018 – Opus Bank Expands Its Los Angeles Commercial Banking Team; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 03/05/2018 – SPIE WINS DELOITTE HVAC CONTRACT FOR OPUS 12 TOWER; 22/05/2018 – Opus Bank: Argisht Minasyan Joins Opus as Senior Managing Director, Senior Client Manager; 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid Controller Vendors

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 59,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 598,147 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.35M, up from 539,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.4. About 5.88 million shares traded or 46.48% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Com accumulated 219,075 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 89,902 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Lpl Ltd owns 143,502 shares. Sequoia Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 6.36M shares. First Foundation has invested 0.12% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 20,060 shares. Newport Asia Limited owns 1.82M shares for 27.41% of their portfolio. Vontobel Asset Management reported 598,147 shares. 167,068 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Brinker Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Boston Prtn stated it has 6.06 million shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 147 shares. Cwm Limited Co holds 44,283 shares.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open 09/27: (AGTC) (LVS) (MTCH) Higher (ATRA) (PRGS) (MU) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Gaming drops estimates on Macau names – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: China Takes A Holiday – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix, Hertz and Other Service Providers With Recent Death Crosses – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $13.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 1.89 million shares to 5.95 million shares, valued at $235.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $675.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 96,703 shares to 139,462 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc by 148,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).