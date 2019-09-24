Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Stake Held by Castine Capital Management Llc; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Trimmed Its Stake in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) by $1.14 Million as Valuation Declined

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 11,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 82,347 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86 million, down from 94,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $91.48. About 1.09 million shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 111.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 321,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 609,221 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.86M, up from 287,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $775.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 36,009 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid; 22/03/2018 – Opus Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – VTV COMPANIES WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO OPUS ACCOUNTS FROM DATE OF ACQUISITION; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – THE TRANSACTION IS FINANCED THROUGH EXISTING CASH; 28/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – HEREBY GIVES IRREVOCABLE NOTICE OF EARLY REDEMPTION OF ALL OF OUTSTANDING NOVEMBER 2018 BONDS; 07/05/2018 – Opus Named a 2018 Spend Matters Provider to Watch; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 24/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus issues bond of SEK 500 million; 18/04/2018 – Opus Group: Welcome to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Opus Group AB (PUBL); 28/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL FY NET INCOME 5.84B FORINT

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.71M for 17.59 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $265.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 25,342 shares to 370,855 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

