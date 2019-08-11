Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Cut Holding as Market Value Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Capital Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 72.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 521,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 198,833 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 720,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $744.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 80,544 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 24/05/2018 – OPUS ISSUES BOND OF SEK 500 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – OPUS WINS NEW CONCESSION IN CHILE; 18/04/2018 – Opus Group: Welcome to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Opus Group AB (PUBL); 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank Total Loans Increased $55.8M in 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Appointment of Marsha Cameron to Its Bd of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 22/04/2018 – DJ Opus Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPB); 03/05/2018 – SPIE WINS DELOITTE HVAC CONTRACT FOR OPUS 12 TOWER; 28/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – HEREBY GIVES IRREVOCABLE NOTICE OF EARLY REDEMPTION OF ALL OF OUTSTANDING NOVEMBER 2018 BONDS; 15/05/2018 – Opus Bank Hires San Diego Market Leader

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.