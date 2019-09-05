Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Holder Mendon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $9.91 Million as Market Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holding Increased by Goodwin Daniel L

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 72.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 521,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 198,833 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 720,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $756.93M market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 21,738 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 24/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus issues bond of SEK 500 million; 07/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus evaluates a new corporate bond issue; 24/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP: OPUS ISSUES BOND OF SEK500 M; 18/05/2018 – Opus Group: Bulletin from Annual General Meeting 2018; 29/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus acquires two vehicle inspection companies in Argentina; 28/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – EARLY REDEMPTION DATE IS SET TO 25 JUNE 2018; 28/03/2018 – OPUS SEES EXCELLENT ORGANIC, ACQUISITION PROSPECTS FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – OPUS WINS NEW CONCESSION IN CHILE; 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank Total Loans Increased $55.8M in 1Q

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 487.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.57. About 12.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?

