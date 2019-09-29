Opus Bank (OPB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) and Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) compete with each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opus Bank 21 0.72 22.47M 0.75 29.84 Credicorp Ltd. 208 0.92 66.07M 15.40 14.16

Demonstrates Opus Bank and Credicorp Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Credicorp Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Opus Bank. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Opus Bank’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Credicorp Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opus Bank 106,241,134.75% 2.7% 0.4% Credicorp Ltd. 31,752,210.69% 17.5% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Opus Bank’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.26 beta. In other hand, Credicorp Ltd. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Opus Bank and Credicorp Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opus Bank 0 0 0 0.00 Credicorp Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Credicorp Ltd.’s consensus price target is $250, while its potential upside is 17.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Opus Bank and Credicorp Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 76.3%. About 1.2% of Opus Bank’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 36.1% of Credicorp Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opus Bank 2.28% 5.91% 1.72% 5.96% -20.67% 14.4% Credicorp Ltd. -4.61% -5.57% -7.94% -7.75% -5% -1.66%

For the past year Opus Bank has 14.4% stronger performance while Credicorp Ltd. has -1.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Credicorp Ltd. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Opus Bank.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. In addition, it offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement; and loan and depository services to other financial institutions, such as banks, thrifts, and credit unions. Further, the company provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and cash management and payment solutions, as well as fiduciaries. As of February 15, 2017, it operated 56 banking offices, including 32 in California, 21 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pension funds. In addition, the company offers investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Further, it structures securitization processes for companies; and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.