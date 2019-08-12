Opus Bank (OPB) Trades at $20.66 After Triangle; Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) Sellers Increased By 22.65% Their Shorts

Opus Bank (OPB) formed triangle with $19.01 target or 8.00% below today’s $20.66 share price. Opus Bank (OPB) has $744.97 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 88,177 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Opus Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPB); 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid; 06/03/2018 – Opus Expands Agency with the Acquisition of CRG Events; 24/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus issues bond of SEK 500 million; 09/04/2018 – PENSCO Launches Custodian ConnectTM, the First API-Driven Solution with ACATs and Digital Consent for Marketplace Lending and; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – NO ONE-OFF INCREMENTAL EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED AS A RESULT OF COMPLETED TRANSACTION; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O`ahu Grid; 02/04/2018 – SPHERE 3D – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES WITH OPUS BANK AND FBC HOLDING S.A.R.L., AFFILIATE OF CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS; 28/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP – EACH OF NOV 2018 BONDS WILL BE REDEEMED AT 101.00 PER CENT OF NOMINAL AMOUNT TOGETHER WITH ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) had an increase of 22.65% in short interest. NCBS’s SI was 257,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.65% from 209,700 shares previously. With 27,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)’s short sellers to cover NCBS’s short positions. The SI to Nicolet Bankshares Inc’s float is 3.19%. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $63.1. About 10,916 shares traded. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) has risen 17.23% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NCBS News: 16/03/2018 Capgemini Names Patrick Nicolet as Chief Technology Officer

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $588.53 million. The firm accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It has a 12.24 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit, as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate and agricultural production loans; commercial real estate loans consisting of investment real estate, AG real estate, and construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

