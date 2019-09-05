Opus Bank (OPB) Trades at $20.43 After Triangle; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Holding

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) stake by 41.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 152,201 shares as Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS)’s stock rose 20.93%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 215,426 shares with $28.82M value, down from 367,627 last quarter. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc now has $12.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $146.26. About 348,193 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M

Opus Bank (OPB) formed triangle with $19.82 target or 3.00% below today’s $20.43 share price. Opus Bank (OPB) has $740.62M valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 72,606 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Expansion of Its Healthcare Banking Division; 07/05/2018 – Opus Named a 2018 Spend Matters Provider to Watch; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E; 28/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP – EACH OF NOV 2018 BONDS WILL BE REDEEMED AT 101.00 PER CENT OF NOMINAL AMOUNT TOGETHER WITH ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST; 29/05/2018 – OPUS ACQUIRES TWO VEHICLE INSPECTION COMPANIES IN ARGENTINA; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – THE TRANSACTION IS FINANCED THROUGH EXISTING CASH; 22/05/2018 – Opus Bank: Argisht Minasyan Joins Opus as Senior Managing Director, Senior Client Manager; 08/05/2018 – Opus Bank Expands Its Los Angeles Commercial Banking Team; 18/04/2018 – Opus Group: Welcome to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Opus Group AB (PUBL)

Analysts await Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 44.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.25 per share. OPB’s profit will be $13.05 million for 14.19 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Opus Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 36,406 shares to 77,845 valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) stake by 40 shares and now owns 266 shares. Elanco Animal Health Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.75M for 16.04 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Universal Health (NYSE:UHS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Universal Health has $152 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.67’s average target is -2.45% below currents $146.26 stock price. Universal Health had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) rating on Thursday, March 7. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $152 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.