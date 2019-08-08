Opus Bank (OPB) Trades at $20.33 After Triangle; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Power Financial (TSE:PWF)

Among 3 analysts covering Power Financial (TSE:PWF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Power Financial had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The stock of Power Financial Corporation (TSE:PWF) earned “Hold” rating by IBC on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. See Power Financial Corporation (TSE:PWF) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.84. About 460,427 shares traded. Power Financial Corporation (TSE:PWF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $18.49 billion. The firm offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death and dismemberment, health and dental protection, creditor, and direct marketing insurance products, as well as specialty products; and accumulation and annuity products. It has a 9.07 P/E ratio. It also provides financial security products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, administrative and recordkeeping services, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services; and executive benefits products.

