Opus Bank (OPB) Shareholder Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Capital Management Associates Has Trimmed Its First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) Holding by $500,000 as Share Price Declined

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in First Republic Bank San Franci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 948,611 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Opus Bank (OPB) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 48,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 111,370 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 159,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Opus Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.71M market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.93. About 338,438 shares traded or 178.96% up from the average. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Opus Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPB); 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP: OPUS BUYS TWO VEHICLE INSPECTION COS. IN ARGENTINA; 28/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – HEREBY GIVES IRREVOCABLE NOTICE OF EARLY REDEMPTION OF ALL OF OUTSTANDING NOVEMBER 2018 BONDS; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 26/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL TO TAKE FULL CONTROL OF MATRAI ENERGY PLANT; 22/03/2018 – Opus Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid; 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank Total Loans Increased $55.8M in 1Q; 24/05/2018 – OPUS ISSUES BOND OF SEK 500 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – NO ONE-OFF INCREMENTAL EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED AS A RESULT OF COMPLETED TRANSACTION

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92 million for 18.64 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.