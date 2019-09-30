Opus Bank (OPB) Holder Matarin Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $940,989 as Share Value Rose; Shareholder Cadinha & Co Has Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Opus Bank (OPB) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 44,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 209,743 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.43M, down from 254,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Opus Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 64,284 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank 1Q EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – OPUS ISSUES BOND OF SEK 500 MILLION; 28/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP – EACH OF NOV 2018 BONDS WILL BE REDEEMED AT 101.00 PER CENT OF NOMINAL AMOUNT TOGETHER WITH ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Opus Bank: Argisht Minasyan Joins Opus as Senior Managing Director, Senior Client Manager; 11/05/2018 – OPUS WINS NEW CONCESSION IN CHILE; 29/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus acquires two vehicle inspection companies in Argentina; 20/03/2018 – Opus Bank Expands Its Southern California Commercial Banking Team; 28/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL FY REV. 42.6B FORINT

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 55.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 77,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 216,282 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36 million, up from 139,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dubuque Bank And Tru owns 70,509 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Williams Jones & Assocs Lc owns 78,911 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4.62M shares. Westchester Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 175 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Savings Bank reported 94,417 shares stake. Hanlon Inc reported 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vaughan Nelson Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sfe Counsel stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Roberts Glore Inc Il has 0.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New England Retirement has 9,584 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corp invested in 550,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Bennicas And Assoc Incorporated stated it has 21,492 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Co Dc holds 132,582 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Barometer Capital Inc reported 66,700 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Verizon A Utility On Steroids? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $553.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 70,408 shares to 7,240 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,939 shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.

More notable recent Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Carbonite (CARB), Symantec (SYMC), (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opus’ (OPB) CEO Stephen Gordon on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Opus Bank Appoints Angelee Harris EVP, General Counsel – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Opus Bank Further Expands Its Southern California Commercial Banking Team – Business Wire” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Analysts await Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 44.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.25 per share. OPB’s profit will be $13.05M for 15.21 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Opus Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.