Opus Bank (OPB) EPS Estimated At $0.36; Century Casinos Has 2.09 Sentiment

Analysts expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 44.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. OPB’s profit would be $13.05 million giving it 15.21 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Opus Bank’s analysts see 2.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 64,284 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 16/03/2018 – Snapshot: `Fra Angelico/Opus Operantis’ by Robert Polidori; 20/03/2018 – Opus Bank Expands Its Southern California Commercial Banking Team; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – VTV COMPANIES WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO OPUS ACCOUNTS FROM DATE OF ACQUISITION; 09/04/2018 – PENSCO Launches Custodian ConnectTM, the First API-Driven Solution with ACATs and Digital Consent for Marketplace Lending and; 28/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP – EACH OF NOV 2018 BONDS WILL BE REDEEMED AT 101.00 PER CENT OF NOMINAL AMOUNT TOGETHER WITH ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST; 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid; 24/05/2018 – OPUS ISSUES BOND OF SEK 500 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP: OPUS BUYS TWO VEHICLE INSPECTION COS. IN ARGENTINA; 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank 1Q EPS 34c

Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.19, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 46 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 22 sold and reduced stakes in Century Casinos Inc. The funds in our database now have: 21.38 million shares, down from 21.63 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Century Casinos Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 16 Increased: 25 New Position: 21.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company has market cap of $793.91 million. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 37.89 P/E ratio. The firm also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition.

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. for 1.13 million shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 321,250 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has 0.6% invested in the company for 1.86 million shares. The California-based Eam Investors Llc has invested 0.44% in the stock. Ariel Investments Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.90 million shares.

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $228.22 million. The firm develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It has a 86.11 P/E ratio. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Analysts await Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share. CNTY’s profit will be $3.24 million for 17.61 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Century Casinos, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -650.00% EPS growth.