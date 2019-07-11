Opus Bank (OPB) EPS Estimated At $0.33; 6 Analysts Are Bullish Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, January 30 report. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Stephens. See Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey 125.0000

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $95.0000 110.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $152.0000 133.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co.

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $130 New Target: $120 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $110 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

12/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

Analysts expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to report $0.33 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 17.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. OPB’s profit would be $11.90 million giving it 15.77 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Opus Bank’s analysts see 3.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 225,740 shares traded or 70.05% up from the average. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 26.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 15/05/2018 – Opus Bank Hires San Diego Market Leader; 09/04/2018 – PENSCO Launches Custodian ConnectTM, the First API-Driven Solution with ACATs and Digital Consent for Marketplace Lending and; 06/03/2018 – Opus Expands Agency with the Acquisition of CRG Events; 05/03/2018 – Opus One Announces Proposed Extension of Warrant Term; 11/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – HAS WON A PUBLIC TENDER AND SIGNED A 9-YEAR VEHICLE INSPECTION CONCESSION IN ARICA, CHILE; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – NO ONE-OFF INCREMENTAL EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED AS A RESULT OF COMPLETED TRANSACTION; 24/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP: OPUS ISSUES BOND OF SEK500 M; 29/05/2018 – OPUS ACQUIRES TWO VEHICLE INSPECTION COMPANIES IN ARGENTINA; 24/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus issues bond of SEK 500 million; 11/05/2018 – OPUS WINS NEW CONCESSION IN CHILE

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company has market cap of $750.38 million. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 27.56 P/E ratio. The firm also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition.

More notable recent Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Share Price Is Down 41% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Opus Bank (OPB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Opus Bankâ€™s (NASDAQ:OPB) High P/E Ratio Isnâ€™t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Opus Bank (OPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Opus Bank Appoints Angelee Harris EVP, General Counsel – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTWO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take Two (TTWO) Set to Launch The Outer Worlds on Oct 25 – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take-Two (TTWO) Up 6.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:TTWO) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: TREE, VIA, TTWO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.81 million are owned by Eminence L P. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 22,016 shares. Chevy Chase accumulated 94,810 shares. Sun Life reported 193 shares. 104,863 are owned by Prudential Inc. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 225,630 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited owns 0.05% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 28,430 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Boston Lc holds 0.03% or 6,095 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 92,251 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com invested 0.1% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). The Vermont-based Manchester Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 287 shares. 1.76M are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas.