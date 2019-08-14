Opus Bank (OPB) At $20.84 Forms Top; Encompass Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 34.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 356,136 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Encompass Capital Advisors Llc holds 675,400 shares with $68.57M value, down from 1.03 million last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $16.30B valuation. The stock increased 3.16% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $99.94. About 1.68 million shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update

Opus Bank (OPB) formed multiple top with $22.30 target or 7.00% above today’s $20.84 share price. Opus Bank (OPB) has $751.46 million valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 103,270 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 03/04/2018 – Opus Bank: Jim Strickland Joins Opus as Senior Managing Director, Comml Banking; 05/04/2018 – OPUS ONE Resources Begins a Drilling Program on Its Fecteau Property, Located in Urban-Barry Township, Quebec, Canada; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – VTV NORTE AND VTV METRO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME NAMES, AND WITH SAME HIGHLY EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM AND STAFF; 28/05/2018 – OPUS TO REDEEM ITS SENIOR UNSECURED FLOATING RATE BONDS, 2013/2018, IN ADVANCE OF THE FINAL MATURITY DATE; 28/03/2018 – OPUS SEES EXCELLENT ORGANIC, ACQUISITION PROSPECTS FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid Controller Vendors; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – NO ONE-OFF INCREMENTAL EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED AS A RESULT OF COMPLETED TRANSACTION

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased U S Well Svcs Inc stake by 80,408 shares to 1.83M valued at $14.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) stake by 450,000 shares and now owns 700,000 shares. Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 24,938 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 44,391 were reported by Fund Mngmt Sa. Stifel Fincl holds 62,377 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 53,904 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Westwood Group invested in 102,086 shares. Moors Cabot reported 3,292 shares stake. Alyeska Invest Gp Lp has 0.57% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Prudential Fincl reported 0.03% stake. Conning has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 2,080 shares. Axa reported 80,324 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2,169 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 0.05% or 1,648 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was bought by Hollis Michael L. on Friday, March 8. 4,186 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares with value of $399,968 were bought by Stice Travis D..