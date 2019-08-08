Opus Bank (OPB) At $20.44 Forms Top; Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Opus Bank (OPB) formed multiple top with $22.08 target or 8.00% above today’s $20.44 share price. Opus Bank (OPB) has $737.04 million valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 6,393 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 15/05/2018 – Opus Bank Hires San Diego Market Leader; 07/05/2018 – Opus Named a 2018 Spend Matters Provider to Watch; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – NO ONE-OFF INCREMENTAL EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED AS A RESULT OF COMPLETED TRANSACTION; 24/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP: OPUS ISSUES BOND OF SEK500 M; 28/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL FY NET INCOME 5.84B FORINT; 28/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP – EACH OF NOV 2018 BONDS WILL BE REDEEMED AT 101.00 PER CENT OF NOMINAL AMOUNT TOGETHER WITH ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST; 03/04/2018 – Opus Bank: Jim Strickland Joins Opus as Senior Managing Director, Comml Banking; 28/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus to redeem its senior unsecured floating rate bonds, 2013/2018, in advance of the final maturity date; 22/03/2018 – Opus Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – THE TRANSACTION IS FINANCED THROUGH EXISTING CASH

Among 3 analysts covering Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Scorpio Tankers had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, March 4. See Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $22 New Target: $25 Upgrade

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 1.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 70,582 shares traded. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has risen 21.34% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical STNG News: 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Agrees to Sell, Lease Back Six MR Product Tankers; 10/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS REPORTS OFFER TO EXCHANGE EXISTING CONV NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Commitments for New Loan Facilities; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Six MR Pdt Tankers; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – WILL BAREBOAT CHARTER-IN VESSELS FOR A PERIOD OF 8 YEARS; 17/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – UPON COMPLETION OF AGREEMENT, CO’S LIQUIDITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY $42 MLN IN AGGREGATE AFTER REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT; 10/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Offer to Exchange Existing Convertible Notes; 17/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Five Pdt Tankers; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – TCE REVENUE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED $32.8 MLN TO $153.1 MLN

More notable recent Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Scorpio Bulkers’ Stock Up As Mid-Sized Ships Join The Rate Party – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Scorpio Tankers Have Jumped 68% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) were released by: Hellenicshippingnews.com and their article: “Tanker shipping demand nightmare â€“ fact of fiction? – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.