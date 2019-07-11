Opus Bank (OPB) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Money Center Banks company, Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Opus Bank’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.22% of all Money Center Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Opus Bank has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Opus Bank and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opus Bank 0.00% 3.70% 0.50% Industry Average 28.09% 12.14% 1.18%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Opus Bank and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Opus Bank N/A 21 16.77 Industry Average 3.62B 12.89B 13.36

Opus Bank has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Opus Bank and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opus Bank 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.58 2.10 2.32

The potential upside of the competitors is 52.64%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Opus Bank and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opus Bank -3.18% -0.47% -3.72% 1.5% -26.35% 7.15% Industry Average 2.02% 2.63% 4.14% 7.64% 14.15% 11.78%

For the past year Opus Bank has weaker performance than Opus Bank’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.25 shows that Opus Bank is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Opus Bank’s rivals’ beta is 1.08 which is 8.06% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Opus Bank does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Opus Bank’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. In addition, it offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement; and loan and depository services to other financial institutions, such as banks, thrifts, and credit unions. Further, the company provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and cash management and payment solutions, as well as fiduciaries. As of February 15, 2017, it operated 56 banking offices, including 32 in California, 21 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.