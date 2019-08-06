Opus Bank (OPB) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Money Center Banks company, Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Opus Bank has 83.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.68% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Opus Bank has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.51% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Opus Bank and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opus Bank 0.00% 2.70% 0.40% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Opus Bank and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Opus Bank N/A 21 29.84 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

Opus Bank has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Opus Bank and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opus Bank 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.73 2.30 2.45

The peers have a potential upside of 39.30%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Opus Bank and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opus Bank 2.28% 5.91% 1.72% 5.96% -20.67% 14.4% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year Opus Bank’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Opus Bank is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.26. In other hand, Opus Bank’s rivals have beta of 1.07 which is 6.72% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Opus Bank does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Opus Bank’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. In addition, it offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement; and loan and depository services to other financial institutions, such as banks, thrifts, and credit unions. Further, the company provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and cash management and payment solutions, as well as fiduciaries. As of February 15, 2017, it operated 56 banking offices, including 32 in California, 21 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.