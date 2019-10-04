Option Care Health, Inc. (BIOS) Reaches $3.18 After 7.00% Up Move; Shorts at SENVEST CAPITAL ORDINARY SHARES (SVCTF) Raised By 100%

The stock of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.08% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $3.175. About 534,059 shares traded. Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has risen 2.17% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO SEES ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $54 MLN TO $58 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioScrip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIOS); 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip 4Q Rev $182.6M; 10/05/2018 – BioScrip 1Q Rev $168.6M; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Potential Errors Discovered to Date Don’t Appear to Be Material; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Sees FY18 Rev $710M-$720M; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Acctg Review and Provides Update on Immaterial Fincl Statement Corrections; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Material Weakness Didn’t Have Any Effect on 2017 Fincl Statements; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management LLC Exits Position in BioScripThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.23B company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $3.40 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BIOS worth $156.24 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioScrip has $4.2500 highest and $400 lowest target. $4.13’s average target is 30.08% above currents $3.175 stock price. BioScrip had 4 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of BIOS in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold Option Care Health, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 96.75 million shares or 0.75% less from 97.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). M&T National Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Fincl Architects holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perkins Cap Mgmt has invested 0.38% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 0% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). 97,570 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 199 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 189,660 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 36,469 shares. Aperio Group Limited Co invested in 0% or 1,311 shares. Blackrock reported 8.87M shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Sei holds 0.01% or 749,696 shares in its portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 2.13M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS).

BioScrip, Inc. provides home infusion services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. The firm engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. It currently has negative earnings. It is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.