OptiNose Inc. (OPTN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Both OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose Inc. 8 16.78 N/A -2.58 0.00 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights OptiNose Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose Inc. 0.00% -81% -46.3% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% 0% -464.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OptiNose Inc. is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.7. The Current Ratio of rival Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. OptiNose Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for OptiNose Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is OptiNose Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 268.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OptiNose Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of OptiNose Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 35.7% are Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptiNose Inc. -14.76% -24.47% -45.65% -11.97% -73.8% -13.39% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 3.96% 23.2% -32.96% -69.86% -88.28% -78.85%

For the past year OptiNose Inc. was less bearish than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

OptiNose Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company's lead product includes XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary breath powered exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It also markets AVP-825 for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In addition, the company is developing XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; OPN-300 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic obesity disorder, as well as autism spectrum disorder; and OPN-021 for the treatment of narcolepsy or Parkinson diseases. Further, it is involved in developing antibiotics, anticholinergics, antihistamines, mucolytics, leukotriene inhibitors, and other medication classes. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs, novel drug delivery systems, devices, and diagnostics for the health and wellness of companion animals, such as canine, feline, and equine. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. to test the feasibility of Celsee's liquid biopsy technology for veterinary application as a canine cancer diagnostics. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.