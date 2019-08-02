OptiNose, Inc. (OPTN) Touches $5.16 Low on Aug, 2; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Last Week

The stock of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) reached all time low today, Aug, 2 and still has $4.85 target or 6.00% below today’s $5.16 share price. This indicates more downside for the $212.92M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.85 PT is reached, the company will be worth $12.78 million less. The stock decreased 5.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 63,364 shares traded. OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) has declined 73.80% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.80% the S&P500. Some Historical OPTN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ OptiNose Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPTN); 14/05/2018 – OptiNose 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 23/04/2018 – Optinose CEO Peter Miller and President/COO Ramy Mahmoud Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 Finalists in the Greater Philadelphia Area; 15/03/2018 – Optinose Named Emerging Company of the Year by Life Sciences Pennsylvania; 23/04/2018 – Optinose CEO Peter Miller and President/COO Ramy Mahmoud Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 Finalists in the Greater Phila; 13/03/2018 OptiNose 4Q Loss/Shr 64c; 14/05/2018 – OptiNose 1Q Loss $30.6M; 13/03/2018 – OPTINOSE – BELIEVES CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS AND DEBT SERVICE OBLIGATIONS THROUGH END OF 2019

Among 2 analysts covering Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pure Storage had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Cowen & Co. See Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) latest ratings:

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $22.0000 20.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $23 Initiates Coverage On

08/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $20 New Target: $30 Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company has market cap of $212.92 million. The company's lead product includes XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary breath powered exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets AVP-825 for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Analysts await OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 17.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.64 per share. After $-0.70 actual earnings per share reported by OptiNose, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.

