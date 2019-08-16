OptiNose, Inc. (OPTN) Reaches $6.54 After 5.00% Up Move; Acadia Healthcare Company Has 1.58 Sentiment

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 120 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 76 trimmed and sold stock positions in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 102.09 million shares, up from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Acadia Healthcare Company Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 53 Increased: 85 New Position: 35.

The stock of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 234,053 shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) has declined 73.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.80% the S&P500.

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company has market cap of $270.99 million. The company's lead product includes XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary breath powered exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets AVP-825 for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. The companyÂ’s acute inpatient psychiatric facilities offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides outpatient community services, such as community programs that are designed to provide therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorder.

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 10.42% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for 4.28 million shares. Courage Capital Management Llc owns 200,000 shares or 5.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ares Management Llc has 4.71% invested in the company for 2.60 million shares. The Georgia-based Concourse Capital Management Llc has invested 3.59% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 7.68 million shares.

