OptiNose, Inc. (OPTN) Reaches $6.33 After 8.00% Down Move; Curis (CRIS) Shorts Increased By 1.61%

The stock of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 10.72% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 137,121 shares traded. OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) has declined 61.56% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.99% the S&P500. Some Historical OPTN News: 15/03/2018 – Optinose Named Emerging Company of the Year by Life Sciences Pennsylvania; 14/05/2018 – OptiNose 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 14/05/2018 – OptiNose 1Q Loss $30.6M; 23/04/2018 – Optinose CEO Peter Miller and President/COO Ramy Mahmoud Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 Finalists in the Greater Phila; 13/03/2018 – OPTINOSE – BELIEVES CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS AND DEBT SERVICE OBLIGATIONS THROUGH END OF 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ OptiNose Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPTN); 13/03/2018 OptiNose 4Q Loss/Shr 64c; 23/04/2018 – Optinose CEO Peter Miller and President/COO Ramy Mahmoud Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 Finalists in the Greater Philadelphia AreaThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $261.20M company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $5.82 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OPTN worth $20.90M less.

Curis Inc (NASDAQ:CRIS) had an increase of 1.61% in short interest. CRIS’s SI was 1.42 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.61% from 1.39 million shares previously. With 147,400 avg volume, 10 days are for Curis Inc (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s short sellers to cover CRIS’s short positions. The SI to Curis Inc’s float is 5.81%. The stock decreased 5.93% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 400,106 shares traded or 151.70% up from the average. Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has declined 39.84% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CRIS News: 22/03/2018 – CURIS INC – DENTZER BECAME CFO IN CONNECTION WITH ENTRANCE INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 31/05/2018 – CURIS REPORTS FDA FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR FIMEPINOSTAT; 24/05/2018 – Curis Appoints Robert Martell as Head of Research and Development; 31/05/2018 – Curis Announces FDA Fast Track Designation for Fimepinostat (CUDC-907) Development in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diff; 06/04/2018 – Curis Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/03/2018 Curis 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 22/03/2018 – CURIS SAYS ON MARCH 21, JAMES DENTZER BECAME CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CFO OF CO – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Curis 4Q Loss $8.03M; 31/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Curis, Inc./; 24/05/2018 – Curis Expands Senior Management Expertise with Appointment of Robert Martell, M.D., Ph.D., as Head of Research and Development

Analysts await OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.72 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.64 per share. After $-0.70 actual EPS reported by OptiNose, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% negative EPS growth.

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company has market cap of $261.20 million. The company's lead product includes XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary breath powered exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets AVP-825 for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $73.60 million. The firm develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis.