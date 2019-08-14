OptiNose, Inc. (OPTN) Reaches $5.90 After 9.00% Down Move; Estre Ambiental – Ordinary Shares (ESTR) Sellers Increased By 29.77% Their Shorts

Estre Ambiental Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ESTR) had an increase of 29.77% in short interest. ESTR’s SI was 144,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 29.77% from 111,200 shares previously. With 93,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Estre Ambiental Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ESTR)’s short sellers to cover ESTR’s short positions. The SI to Estre Ambiental Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.42%. It closed at $0.8543 lastly. It is down 90.98% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESTR News: 18/05/2018 Estre Ambiental Announces Receipt of a NASDAQ Notice Related to Late Filing of Form 20-F

The stock of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.75% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 770,016 shares traded or 279.74% up from the average. OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) has declined 73.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.80% the S&P500. Some Historical OPTN News: 14/05/2018 – OptiNose 1Q Loss $30.6M; 13/03/2018 – OPTINOSE – BELIEVES CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS AND DEBT SERVICE OBLIGATIONS THROUGH END OF 2019; 15/03/2018 – Optinose Named Emerging Company of the Year by Life Sciences Pennsylvania; 23/04/2018 – Optinose CEO Peter Miller and President/COO Ramy Mahmoud Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 Finalists in the Greater Philadelphia Area; 14/05/2018 – OptiNose 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 13/03/2018 OptiNose 4Q Loss/Shr 64c; 21/04/2018 – DJ OptiNose Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPTN); 23/04/2018 – Optinose CEO Peter Miller and President/COO Ramy Mahmoud Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 Finalists in the Greater PhilaThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $244.47M company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $5.37 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OPTN worth $22.00M less.

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company has market cap of $244.47 million. The company's lead product includes XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary breath powered exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets AVP-825 for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

More notable recent OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 12, 2019 : EC, BE, VCTR, OPTN, PANL, VNRX, LRAD, RMBL, EYEN, UMRX, POLA – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “OptiNose, Inc. (OPTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Optinose Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “OptiNose, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 4%; Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial clients in Brazil and Latin America. The company has market cap of $45.92 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. It currently has negative earnings. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection.

More notable recent Estre Ambiental, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Estre Announces Receipt of a Nasdaq Notice of Deficiency in Compliance With Certain Listing Rules – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microcaps tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Estre Ambiental, Inc. Reports 2018 First Half-Year Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about Estre Ambiental, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 06/19/2019: BTU,ARCH,ESTR,FTI – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What A $30,000 Losing Trade Looks Like, And How To Bounce Back – Benzinga” with publication date: March 22, 2019.