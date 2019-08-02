OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) and Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Comparing side by side

As Drugs – Generic companies, OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) and Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose Inc. 8 19.36 N/A -2.58 0.00 Pacira BioSciences Inc. 41 5.10 N/A 0.18 243.83

Table 1 highlights OptiNose Inc. and Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OptiNose Inc. and Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose Inc. 0.00% -81% -46.3% Pacira BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OptiNose Inc. are 7 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Pacira BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OptiNose Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for OptiNose Inc. and Pacira BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacira BioSciences Inc. 2 2 2 2.33

Meanwhile, Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s average price target is $45.71, while its potential upside is 4.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 0.4% of OptiNose Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptiNose Inc. -14.76% -24.47% -45.65% -11.97% -73.8% -13.39% Pacira BioSciences Inc. 3.32% 3.15% -5.1% 7.57% 9.59% 2.02%

For the past year OptiNose Inc. had bearish trend while Pacira BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences Inc. beats OptiNose Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company's lead product includes XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary breath powered exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It also markets AVP-825 for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In addition, the company is developing XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; OPN-300 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic obesity disorder, as well as autism spectrum disorder; and OPN-021 for the treatment of narcolepsy or Parkinson diseases. Further, it is involved in developing antibiotics, anticholinergics, antihistamines, mucolytics, leukotriene inhibitors, and other medication classes. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology. The companyÂ’s lead product includes, EXPAREL, a liposome injection of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic indicated for infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. Its development pipeline comprises DepoTranexamic Acid, a long-acting local antifibrinolytic agent, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment or prevention of excessive blood loss during surgery by preventing the breakdown of a clot; and DepoMeloxicam, a long-acting non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of acute postsurgical pain. The company was formerly known as Pacira, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2010. Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.