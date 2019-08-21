OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Drugs – Generic company, OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of OptiNose Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.83% of all Drugs – Generic’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand OptiNose Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.35% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have OptiNose Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose Inc. 0.00% -81.00% -46.30% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing OptiNose Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for OptiNose Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.56 2.61 2.63

$24.33 is the average target price of OptiNose Inc., with a potential upside of 285.58%. As a group, Drugs – Generic companies have a potential upside of 105.33%. With higher probable upside potential for OptiNose Inc.’s competitors, research analysts think OptiNose Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OptiNose Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptiNose Inc. -14.76% -24.47% -45.65% -11.97% -73.8% -13.39% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year OptiNose Inc. had bearish trend while OptiNose Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OptiNose Inc. are 7 and 6.7. Competitively, OptiNose Inc.’s competitors have 4.81 and 4.38 for Current and Quick Ratio. OptiNose Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OptiNose Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

OptiNose Inc. does not pay a dividend.

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company's lead product includes XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary breath powered exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It also markets AVP-825 for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In addition, the company is developing XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; OPN-300 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic obesity disorder, as well as autism spectrum disorder; and OPN-021 for the treatment of narcolepsy or Parkinson diseases. Further, it is involved in developing antibiotics, anticholinergics, antihistamines, mucolytics, leukotriene inhibitors, and other medication classes. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.