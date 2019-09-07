OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Both OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 4 2.01 N/A 0.80 4.33 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 34 3.73 N/A 3.17 11.50

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank Holdings Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. OptimumBank Holdings Inc. is currently more affordable than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 0.9% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.21. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a consensus price target of $37.25, with potential upside of 10.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.1% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. shares and 70.7% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned 34.72% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 8.41% -13.22% -9.96% -19.82% -28.54% 16% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 2.22% 3.67% 5.26% 10.42% -6.61% 16.27%

For the past year OptimumBank Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segments loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, leases, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. also provides trust services. As of January 19, 2017, it operated 44 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.