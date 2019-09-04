OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 4 1.96 N/A 0.80 4.33 The Community Financial Corporation 31 3.12 N/A 2.73 11.91

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and The Community Financial Corporation. The Community Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank Holdings Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and The Community Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 0.9% The Community Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.4% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Competitively, The Community Financial Corporation is 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.32 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and The Community Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 33.3%. Insiders owned roughly 34.72% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of The Community Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 8.41% -13.22% -9.96% -19.82% -28.54% 16% The Community Financial Corporation 1.18% -3.04% 7.01% 9.16% -5.22% 11.25%

For the past year OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Community Financial Corporation.

Summary

The Community Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.