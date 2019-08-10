OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 4 1.18 N/A 0.80 4.33 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 34 3.85 N/A 3.17 11.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank Holdings Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 0.9% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.21 beta means OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37.25 average price target and a 7.29% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.1% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.7% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 34.72%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 8.41% -13.22% -9.96% -19.82% -28.54% 16% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 2.22% 3.67% 5.26% 10.42% -6.61% 16.27%

For the past year OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segments loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, leases, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. also provides trust services. As of January 19, 2017, it operated 44 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.