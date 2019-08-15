OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Comparison side by side

Both OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 4 1.18 N/A 0.80 4.33 BankUnited Inc. 34 2.82 N/A 2.85 12.07

Table 1 highlights OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and BankUnited Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BankUnited Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank Holdings Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than BankUnited Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 0.9% BankUnited Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1%

Risk and Volatility

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. BankUnited Inc.’s 1.1 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and BankUnited Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BankUnited Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, BankUnited Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 28.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and BankUnited Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 99.3% respectively. About 34.72% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are BankUnited Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 8.41% -13.22% -9.96% -19.82% -28.54% 16% BankUnited Inc. -2.44% 1.93% -4.73% 1.06% -12.69% 14.93%

For the past year OptimumBank Holdings Inc. was more bullish than BankUnited Inc.

Summary

BankUnited Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans. The company also offers integrated on-line banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 94 branches located in 15 Florida counties; and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as 97 ATMs. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.