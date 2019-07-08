OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Comparing side by side

Both OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 4 1.34 N/A 0.64 5.61 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 18 4.87 N/A 1.14 15.30

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank Holdings Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. OptimumBank Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 0.8% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.55. From a competition point of view, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 89.9% respectively. Insiders held 34.72% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptimumBank Holdings Inc. -4.79% -3.76% 0.85% -29.09% -30.08% 19.33% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. -0.46% -3.28% -7.3% 11.1% -13.17% 6.35%

For the past year OptimumBank Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.